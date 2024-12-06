Jane Naana Fights Free SHS

In a surprising turn of events, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), criticized the current implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to her, the policy is being poorly implemented, and John Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer, would make it better if elected.

This statement has sparked controversy, given the NDC’s previous stance on the Free SHS policy.

In 2016, the NDC, under Mahama’s leadership, opposed the policy, citing concerns about its feasibility and potential impact on the quality of education.

However, in 2020, the NDC seemed to have changed its tune, with Mahama promising to improve the policy if elected.

Now, with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s recent statement, it appears that the NDC is taking a more critical stance on the policy’s implementation.

Speaking at the final NDC Rally, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC government, if elected, would focus on improving the quality of education, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for the workforce.

This, she argues, would require a more nuanced approach to education policy, one that takes into account the complex needs of Ghana’s education system.

While the NDC’s criticism of the Free SHS policy may be seen as a welcome development by some, others may view it as a cynical attempt to capitalize on public dissatisfaction with the policy.

