Massive Endorsements For Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia got his biggest paycheck yet ever yesterday when the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its final rally to crown its 2024 campaign.

This was when his received massive endorsements from two influential characters in Ghana’s politics; his immediate boss, President Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor under whom he served as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana several years ago.

President Akufo-Addo gave a sterling account of his stewardship in the past 16 years since he spotted and started working with him, with a clean report card.

It was one full of praise for the celebrated Economist.

For him, Bawumia, who is the Presidential Candidate of the ruling NPP is the only person who can take Ghana to the next level and that his extensive experience both in the public sector and as an economist, makes him uniquely qualified to tackle the country’s challenges and drive development.

“Dr Bawumia has shown that he has the vision, knowledge, and leadership to steer this country towards prosperity,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking at the NPP’s final rally, dubbed the “Possibilities Victory Rally,” held on yesterday at the University of Ghana’s Legon campus, the president said, “7 December is about the future development of our country. Bawumia is well prepared to take over from me. Vote for Bawumia, number 1 and all the NPP parliamentary candidates.”

“He [Bawumia] is the person who can take Ghana to the next level.”

The President also highlighted the ruling party’s achievements under his administration, including the Free Senior High School policy, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and efforts to improve the business environment.

*Industrial Revolution*

He also highlighted the significance of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, urging voters to recognise the critical moment in history they are facing.

He, therefore, made a passionate appeal for Ghanaians to support Vice President Bawumia as the next leader of the nation.

The mammoth rally served as a platform for the President to emphasise the importance of the upcoming vote for the future development of Ghana.

“On Saturday, we will be voting about the future development of our country,” he stated, underscoring the need for a leader capable of navigating the complexities of modern geopolitics and technology.

“We missed out on the 1st, the 2nd, and the 3rd. We cannot afford to miss the 4th Industrial Revolution.

And God has gifted us Ghana, a leader who understands what it takes to succeed with the 4th Industrial Revolution.

We have a man who has a clear idea of how digital technology, artificial intelligence is going to help us leap our development forward. We should not miss this opportunity.”

President Akufo-Addo thus urged the youth not to let this opportunity slip away, emphasising the need for a leader with a concrete plan for Ghana’s progress.

“We are looking for somebody who has a clear plan for our country, not somebody who is going to come and talk to us about the 24-hour economy,” he said, referring to criticisms of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The President took a direct jab at the NDC’s economic policies, questioning their feasibility. “How is government policy voluntary? You couldn’t keep the lights on for 12 hours a day. How are you going to guarantee us a 24-hour economy?”

As the nation prepares for the elections, the stakes are high, with President Akufo-Addo’s endorsement of Bawumia signaling a critical choice for Ghanaians regarding their economic future and technological advancement.

Former President Kufuor was also on hand with a top up to seal the endorsement of Dr. Bawumia’s candidature.

Kufuor said Ghana was at a cross road and needed a leader that will be able to assemble the right team that can deliver.

Having listened to all the aspirants, he said he was more than convinced that Ghana needed a leader like Dr. Bawumia whom he considers as a man of destiny to steer the affairs of the nation.

“I have been paying attention. Bawumia’s policies, particularly his focus on training the youth in entrepreneurial and digital skills, are good. If you don’t want this, what do you want? So I plead with you, he is not just coming for the NPP but for the whole country,” he stated.

The former President highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s approach to inclusive governance, lauding his efforts to address the suffering of Ghanaians.

“He is coming for an inclusive government. His policies will alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians. I have listened to all those talking about their policies, but I haven’t seen anyone with policies as good as Bawumia’s,” he said.

“During my administration, he was a member of the Bank of Ghana team and demonstrated remarkable performance during a challenging period when Ghana was in financial distress. Their efforts were instrumental in revitalizing the economy at that time,” he added.

Kufuor’s endorsement marks a significant boost for Dr Bawumia’s campaign, reinforcing the NPP’s message of continuity and progress as the country heads to the polls in 2024.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent