Korle Klottey Shakes For Nii Noi

What was originally intended to be a normal walk by Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Korle Klottey Constituency in Accra, and his team, turned out to be what both participants and onlookers alike have described as a “major rally”.

Hundreds of people – both young and old – turned up massively for the Valentino Nii Noi Nortey Health Walk last Saturday in spectacular fashion.

The walk saw supporters and lovers of Nii Noi, numbering over a thousand, sing and dance enthusiastically through the principal streets in the constituency.

Starting from his office in Asylum Down, the large crowd passed through Adabraka Sahara, to Agbogbloshie where they turned their direction towards the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra (which falls within the Odododiodio Constituency).

They then turned their sights through the Atta Mills High Street towards the Black Star Square and then to Osu where the walk ended, lasting nearly 6 hours with both candidate and supporters arriving safely.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the National Security were on grounds to provide security and help coordinate the exercise.

Some key figures from the regional and national levels of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were also in attendance to support Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, including Sammi Awuku, also a parliamentary candidate for the Akuapim North Constituency in the Eastern Region.

He conveyed the blessings of the flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to Nii Noi and charged supporters to rally behind him and vote massively for him and Dr. Bawumia come December 7.

On his part, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey expressed his gratitude and joy to the large crowd that joined him on the walk saying he least expected such a huge turnout.

“Infact, what has happened today has shown me that indeed, it is possible. I am very confident that by the grace of the Almighty God, and the will of the people, we will be victorious”, he said.

On 7th December 2024, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey will contest the parliamentary seat for the Klottey Korle Constituency with Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from the opposition National Democratic Cong ress (NDC) who many has tipped to lose her seat.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio