Voter ID Cards Replacement

The Electoral Commission (EC) has commenced a nationwide replacement of lost voter identification cards.

According to a statement from the commission, “the EC announces for information of the general public that it has, with immediate effect, resumed the issuance of Voter ID cards nationwide.”

Those who wish to replace lost, defaced or damaged voter ID cards are required to pay a fee of GH¢5 at any of the GCB Bank branches across the country.

The receipt of payment should be submitted to the District Office of the EC where the applicant is registered for the issuance of a new ID card, the statement signed by the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa explained.