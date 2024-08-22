Voter Register Exhibition: Low Turnout In Sunyani Attributed To Online Checks

THE ONGOING voter register exhibition exercise in the Sunyani East Constituency is witnessing a low turnout and this, according to exhibition officers, is attributable to the option of online checks being done at the same time by voters.

Checks at exhibition centres in the Sunyani Municipality indicate the one week exercise which begun on Tuesday has witnessed low number of voters checking their name in the register.

As at 11:31 am checks at the Regional Police headquarters exhibition centre A & B indicate only nine voters have checked their names at A out of 884 voters and one person out of 370 at B.

The exhibition officer, Josephine Aseidu described the process so far as, ‘not encouraging’.

“I believe it may be due to the online checking,” she alluded.

At the Nyama JHS A & B polling stations (exhibition centres) only 23 persons have checked their names out of the 721 voters on the register at polling station A while 27 out of 423 voters have checked their names for polling station B.

An exhibition officer, Atsu Felix, told the paper voters are required to bring along their voters identity cards to check their names.

“We check correct names that include spelling and crosscheck in the register, age and picture. When these vital statistics are correct we declared one checked.

However, when the names are not correct we fill a correction form for the voter and give him or her a copy to send to the district EC office for correction.

Only special voters check their names at the Municipal EC office according to checks by the paper.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani