Voter Registration: Chief of Staff Urges Ghanaians To ‘Finish Hard’

The Chief of staff (Middle), flanked by the MP (left) and MCE for Ayawaso West Wuogon, displays her voter ID card after registration

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has urged eligible Ghanaians who are yet to register in the ongoing compilation of a new voters register to take advantage of the final phase of the exercise to register for their voters ID card.

According to the Chief of Staff, this is the only means by which Ghanaians can have the opportunity to be able to let their ‘votes count’ in the December 7 general election.

Addressing the media after registering at the Presby JHS 2 registration centre at Abotsiman in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Ms Frema Opare, herself, a former MP for the area, said the exercise has been smooth with all the safety protocols put in place.

Recounting her experience at the registration centre, Ms Opare said, aside from the strict observance of the covid-19 safety protocols, the EC staff at the various centres are discharging their duty with utmost respect, commending them for a ‘good job’.

“When you get here, you realise that everything is going on smoothly. It took me less than 10 minutes to get my ID card. With this, I am legally mandated to be able to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo as President and Lydia as MP”, she said to a rousing laughter from some potential registrants at the centre.

Father for all

The Chief of Staff stated that with few days to end the registration exercise, all eligible Ghanaians own it a duty to the next generation to ensure their names are captured to be able to vote for President Akufo-Addo to continue with the good works that he is doing.

She stated that unlike the previous NDC government, the Akufo-Addo government has exhibited true definition of what she calls ‘father for all’. She stated that all the policies under the current regime are policies that target the entire population of Ghana and not just a selected few based on regional or religious background.

“When Akufo-Addo implemented the free SHS, he did not say we were piloting it to benefit a few Ghanaians first, he boldly implemented it to benefit all Ghanaians. NABCO is not meant for a selected few. This is the kind of government that Ghanaians need. A government that takes care of all” she stated.

“When you listen to the testimonies of people about the free SHS policy, you realise the impact it is having on the whole country. We must all ensure that this government is given another four more years to do more,” she added.

Ms Frema Opare after her registration visited some centres in the Constituency. She, as part of the visit, donated some items including nose masks, hand sanitisers, locally made fruit juice, biscuit among others to the people at the various registration centres at the time of her visit.

The Chief of staff (Middle), flanked by the MP (left) and MCE for Ayawaso West Wuogon, displays her voter ID card after registration