Wife Of Ex-South African Home Affairs Minister Spend Night Behind Bars

Norma Gigaba

Norma Gigaba, the wife of former Home Affairs Minister of South Africa, Malusi Gigaba, has spent a night in police custody.

Her lawyer, Victor Nkwatshu, indicated on Monday morning, August 3, 2020 that she was left traumatised after a “winter night” in cell.

He briefed the media gathered outside the Hatfield magistrates court that his client was still dealing with trauma after her arrest on Friday night.

Earlier today, Monday, August 3, 2020, she was

charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria after she allegedly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to Malusi Gigaba’s friend, trade unionist, Peterson Siyaya.

According to the lawyer,

“She is a bit traumatised because she spent a winter night in custody away from her children and she was coughing a lot on Saturday before the bail hearing but she managed to come to court today and she is in good health.”

Gigaba was released on R5000 bail on Saturday, local media reports say.

By Melvin Tarlue