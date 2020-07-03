Voter Registration: EC Assures Applicants

The Electoral Commission (EC) is assuring every eligible voter who is seeking to register for the 2020 general elections, that everyone would be covered during the exercise.

“The Commission would like to assure the general public that anyone who wants to register and vote during the 7th December, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections and beyond will get the chance to register,” the Commission says in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that, per the cluster system of registration, registration will take place in all the 33,367 registration centres/polling stations across the country. This is being done in phases,” according to the Commission.

It urged all applicants to conduct themselves well by observing all the safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, handwashing and social distancing at the registration centres.

By Melvin Tarlue