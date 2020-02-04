Voters Register Demo: PPP Fights NDC, Others Over Logo

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has exposed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its surrogates grouped under the

“Inter Party resistance against new voters register,” for using its logo on posters and hoardings in the demonstration against the compilation of a new voters register.

Members of the Inter Party resistance against new voters register embarked on their third demonstration in Accra on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

But which says it is partaking in the demo, alleged that the organizers of the demonstration have used its logo.

It has therefore warned them to desist from using its logo.

In a statement signed by Murtala Ahmed Mohammed, its National Secretary, PPP said emphatically

“kindly desist from using the Party’s Logo for your activities.”

“The Progressive People’s Party is not part of your demonstration, picketing or any form of resistance,” it said.

“We shall be grateful if you could engage the Party formally on any future activity,” it said.

BY Melvin Tarlue