Voters Registration Exercise: EC Reverts To Original Timetable

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has reverted to the original timetable for the last phase of the 2020 voters registration exercise.

As a result, the Commission said the last and final phase of the voters registration exercise will take place from the 1st to the 6th of August 2020 as earlier scheduled.

“The public is hereby informed that the Commission will not undertake the Voters Registration Exercise on Friday the 31st of July, 2020,” the Commission said in a statement dated July 29, 2020.

“The Commission apologises for any inconvenience caused by its earlier release,” it noted.

By Melvin Tarlue