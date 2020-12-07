Voting Still Ongoing In Bantama, Tamale North – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated voting is still ongoing in the Bantama and Tamale North Constituencies of the Ashanti and Northern Regions.

According to the Commission in a statement, by close of polls at 5:00pm today, December 7, 2020, there were long queues in some polling stations within Bantama and Tamale North Constituencies “and as such, voting is still ongoing.”

Voting started around 7:00am in most parts of the country today.

According to the statement, “to ensure a seamless and orderly voting process in the affected polling stations, the Commission has provided rechargeable lamps to ensure that voting continues in a seamless manner.”

“The Commission has also activated additional Biometric Verification devices to speed up the voting process,” according to the statement.

Below is the statement