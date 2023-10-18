VP Bawumia Donates GHC160,000 To Volta Dam Displaced Victims

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made a personal donation of GHC160,000 to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

Several communities in eight Districts, mostly in the Volta Region, as well as the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions, have been displaced by the Dam spillage, and Dr. Bawumia made the donation to support the victims during his visit to some affected communities in the Volta Region on Wednesday October 17, 2023.

So far, the Government, through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Inter Ministerial Committee set up by President Akufo-Addo to manage the disaster, has responded by evacuating affected people to 20 holding centres, and also provided emergency relief items.

Dr. Bawumia’s personal donation, it was explained, is to complement the support government has so far offered to the victims.

While expressing his sympathies, the Vice President also assured victims that government is not only committed to providing emergency solutions, but also committed to providing relief to restore the livelihoods of those affected.

“When I look into the eyes of our mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers who are seated here, I see so much sadness. Their lives have been turned upside down as a result of what has happened,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“These are people who were going about their normal duties everyday to take care of themselves, but now they have to really depend on others for livelihood and I am saddened by that.”



“I want to assure that government will do everything possible to assist the affected people to provide relief and also restore the livelihood of those affected.

“We are not only looking at temporary relief, we are also looking at a more sustained support through the Inter Ministerial Committee, so that those affected can restore their livelihoods.”

Among the communities the Vice President visited were: New Bakpa in Central Tongu District as well as Sogakope and Sokpoe, both in the South Tongu District.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Volta Regional Minister Archibald Letsa and officials of NADMO and the VRA.