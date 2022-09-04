WAEC Warns Cheating Syndicates In 2022 WASSCE

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it has got wind of varying degrees of malpractice during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According WAEC, some schools have been obstructing its inspectors, phones have been smuggled into halls and there have been instances of impersonation

as the exam enters its fifth week.

“Impersonation cases, which hitherto were not being recorded in school examinations, are on the increase. Some impersonators have been arrested in the ongoing examination and are in the grips of the law.”

It also said some school authorities collect monies from candidates and organise syndicated cheating in their schools.

In a statement “The Council has the mandate to de-recognise schools caught engaging in this malpractice. Candidates identified as having colluded would have their results cancelled.”

The council added that it has zeroed in on some hot spots and “monitoring of these centres has been intensified.”

“The Council is working closely with the Ghana Education Service, the National Intelligence Bureau and other security operatives to check infringements of the rules and regulations governing the ongoing examination,” it added.

BY Vincent Kubi