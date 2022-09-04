Komenda Sugar Factory Will Be Commissioned This Year – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the people of the Central Region and Ghanaians in general that the Komenda Sugar factory will come live on stream before the end of this year.

According to the President, his desire is to commisison the factory to create the needed employment since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government failed to revive the factory.

Speaking after touring the Komenda Sugar Factory as part of his two-day tour of the Central Region President Akufo-Addo stated that “The factory has been on my heart. It is left with a bit. Great works are going on there. The commissioning will come in a little while.”

To confirm the readiness of the factory to produce sugar for the whole country and export, the Former Director General of the State Interest and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah Boateng mentioned that works on the Komenda Sugar Factory was 95 percent completed.

He indicated that plans are in place to ensure that raw materials are made available to feed the factory.

He explained that the state in which they met the old factory has been changed to an ultramodern one, adding that the story of the factory must be told since it is a good one.

“These are very new machines. These are not the old ones we are continuing with… I am very happy that the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo promised to deliver, and he has done it.”

BY Vincent Kubi