WAFU B Reschedules 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers For August

The West Africa Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) Executive Committee has announced new dates for the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League Zonal Qualifiers, following a review of the competition’s operational requirements.

The tournament will now run from August 23 to September 4, 2025, in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, with the host city remaining unchanged. According to WAFU B, the adjustment is aimed at ensuring sufficient time to finalize key organizational arrangements ahead of kickoff.

The group stage draw is scheduled for next week, with the exact date to be confirmed and communicated to participating clubs and federations.

Ghana will be represented in the competition by Police Ladies, winners of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

WAFU B has advised all qualified clubs to take note of the revised schedule and prepare accordingly, while the Secretariat remains available to provide any necessary information or clarification.

BY Wletsu Ransford