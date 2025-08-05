West Ham Sign Callum Wilson On One-Year Deal After Newcastle Exit

Callum Wilson

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of former Newcastle United and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson on a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old forward, who became a free agent after leaving Newcastle at the end of last season, completed his medical with the Hammers on Saturday before finalizing the deal.

Wilson struggled for game time in the 2024/25 campaign, making just 18 Premier League appearances as he fell behind Alexander Isak in Newcastle’s attacking options.

Speaking after his unveiling, Wilson expressed his excitement about joining West Ham, saying:

“I’m excited to be joining a massive football club like West Ham—a club that shares a similar passion to mine: hard work, dedication, and striving for success. There’s such talent within the squad, and obviously the gaffer [Graham Potter] has come in and is making everybody a team, all working in the same direction to achieve the goal of finishing as high as possible in the league.”

Wilson scored 49 goals in 130 appearances for Newcastle following his £20m move from Bournemouth in 2020. He also earned nine caps for England between 2018 and 2023.

Before signing for West Ham, the striker reportedly attracted interest from other Premier League clubs and had options in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Wilson becomes West Ham’s latest summer signing following the arrivals of Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Daniel Cummings. The club is also said to be pursuing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.