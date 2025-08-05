Lil Win Premieres ‘Captain Ibrahim Traore’ Movie In Kumasi

Ghanaian movie actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has premiered his much-anticipated movie ‘Captain Ibrahim Traore’ at the SG Mall in Kumasi, drawing a packed audience.

The movie, which had generated significant buzz across social media platforms, lived up to the hype as movie fans were treated to an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Ahead of the premiere, Lil Win organised a vibrant float through the streets of Kumasi to promote the movie. The float also served as a tribute to the late legendary musician Daddy Lumba, who passed away recently.

Directed by the acclaimed Jackson K. Bentum, ‘Captain Ibrahim Traore’ is an action-packed movie that pays homage to the President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

Lil Win stars in the lead role, portraying the Burkinabè leader and showcasing his strength and resilience in turbulent times.

“It is truly an honour to see fans gathered here to watch the movie. I am really encouraged by the kind gesture. I want to thank all fans who have supported me—I’m motivated to give my best to the movie industry,” Lilwin told reporters after the premiere on Saturday, August 2.

The premiere attracted several high-profile personalities, including Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister; Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association; and celebrated actress Vivian Jill, among others.

The next screening of the movie is scheduled to take place at the Eusbett Cinema in Sunyani on Saturday, August 16, 2025.