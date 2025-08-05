Dynamic Praise Hits 3 Regions

SK Frimpong

One of the most anticipated events in Ghana’s music calendar, Dynamic Praise, hosted by Stephen Kwadwo Frimpong, popularly called SK Frimpong, will take place in three regions this year.

The annual event, which has for some time now been happening only in the Western regional capital of Takoradi, will this year be taking place in Kumasi and Accra, in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions respectively.

The first stop will be Kumasi on October 26, 2025, followed by Takoradi on November 23, 2025, and in Accra on December 7, 2025.

Addressing a press conference in Takoradi to officially announce the events, SK Frimpong disclosed that this year’s Dynamic Praise is on the theme: “Overflow”.

He indicated that the events will also feature Dr. Mc Abraham, Akese Brempong, Obaapa Christy, Oware Jnr, Ohemaa Mercy, Sandy Asare and Jojo Arhin among others.

SK Frimpong said, “We will experience a powerful time of worship, and I believe there will be overflow in all aspects of our lives.”

He noted that Dynamic Praise has been bringing people together under the banner of worship, and was hopeful that this year’s edition will be nothing short of extraordinary.

He appealed for more support, particularly from corporate entities, to help fund this year’s events and subsequent ones.

SK Frimpong has become a household name in the gospel music scene in Ghana and in Sekondi-Takoradi in particular.

His music carries messages of faith, hope, and worship, touching the hearts of listeners and inspiring them to deepen their connection with God.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi