Weija Okyeame Makes Royal Transition

Asafoatsemei carrying the coffin of Okyeame

Indigenes of the Weija Traditional Area gathered at the Asharle Blafo Plamanor to bid final farewell to Odikro Benjamin Yeboah Annan (Weija Okyeame) as he made a royal transition to his ancestors.

As custom dictates, the indigenes adorned themselves with black and red to honour the late Okyeame, who reigned for 17 years (2008 to 2025).

The Asafoatsemei, clad in smocks and other traditional regalia with different talismans around their necks, hands, and legs, numbering over 20, ensured tight security during the funeral rites.

Some chiefs exhibited their traditional dancing prowess at the funeral grounds. After several hours of rituals, which witnessed the slaughtering of a number of fowls with their blood sprinkled on the coffin to signify the end of Odikro Benjamin Yeboah Annan’s reign in the traditional area, local musketeers put on an impressive display before, during, and after the burial.

Weija Dzasetse Nii Boafo Danyina Nse, Chief mourner, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, described the late Odikro as a humble man with few words. He indicated that through his reign, he served the traditional area with honesty, contributing to the area’s development.

“Odikro was a trusted and humble person who will be dearly missed, and he has served well,” he said.

The late Odikro’s coffin was in a cutlass-like shape and was carried shoulder-high in a procession to the Weija Royal Cemetery for burial. Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency and Second Deputy Minority Whip of Parliament, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, graced the funeral ceremony with a cash donation of GH¢2,000 to support the bereaved family.

The funeral was attended by notable chiefs, including Nii Otokunor Banfro II (Weija Mantse), Akuntua Kojo X, Paramount Kingmaker, James Town, Panpanku l also known as Nii Ayi Okufoubour l, Ngleshie Lafa Beriema Mantse.

Nii McCarthy Ashale Nkpa (McCarthy Mantse), Mr. Alfonso Annan (Head of Annan Family), Nii Tetteyfio III (Weija Wulomo), Acting President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area/ Armaah-Man Mantse, Nii Armaa Kwaofio ll, Nii Ayi Okudziman IV, Ngleshie Adjumanku Durampong Dzasetse and others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke