Walewale Covid-19 Case: 43 Contacts Traced

The North East Regional Health Director, Dr. Abubakar Abdulai, has disclosed that 43 contacts have been traced after a 19-year old boy died of covid-19 in the region.

According to him, out of the 43 contacts seven are health staff made of three from a herbal clinic where the deceased first visited and four from the Walewale government hospital.

He indicated that they have started with enhanced surveillance to get all the family members of the deceased and secondary contacts and advice them to self quarantine.

Dr. Abdulai disclosed that their samples will be taken and sent to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) for testing.

A 19-year old boy died at the Walewale government hospital after he was brought to the facility coughing and showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The hospital took a sample and sent to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) for testing and the result came back positive.

Meanwhile, residents are living in fear since news broke that a native died of the covid-19 virus.

It has emerged that the deceased covid-19 patient have no international travel history.

North East Region is the fourth region from the five regions of the north to have recorded its covid-19 case.

