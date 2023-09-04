Walling Tolon SHS Priority – Chief Akilu Sayibu

Chief Akilu Sayibu

The Managing Director of the Voiceless Media, Chief Akilu Sayibu, has disclosed that his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the Tolon Constituency was born out of his love for the people and nothing else.

He disclosed that his topmost priority when he goes to Parliament would be to construct a fenced wall around the Tolon Senior High School (SHS), and to also provide a pick up vehicle for the headmaster of the Tolon SHS for effective transportation and supervisory services.

Chief Akilu Sayibu also disclosed that his other priority would be to provide an ambulance and a pick up vehicle for the Tolon District Hospital to facilitate effective healthcare delivery and outreach services to communities of the constituency.

“Good drinking water shall be another thing I will prioritise as an MP, and I will not mind using my salary as a Member of Parliament to initiate the above projects which are long overdue,” he stated.

Speaking to the media at his Tolon residence, Chief Akilu Sayibu explained that the pace of development of the Tolon Constituency was very low, and there was an urgent need for accelerated development considering the political history of the Tolon Constituency.

The parliamentary aspirant hopeful commended the Ministries of Roads, Energy, Communications and Education for some interventions that they have brought to the constituency and appealed for more opportunities for the people.

The former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority also commended the Nana/Bawumia government for the job opportunities in various sectors to some of the Tolon constituents, and asked for more opportunities for the youth of the Tolon Constituency.

Chief Akilu Sayibu was the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale North Constituency in 2012, and now relocated to the Tolon Constituency in his attempt to serve his people following widespread calls from the people of the Tolon Constituency.