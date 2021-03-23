Wassa East District Nadmo Director Deepens education on Tree planting

The Wassa District Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ayiakye Enoch Kofi has deepened the NADMO’s education campaign on the importance of tree planting in the community.

According to Mr. Ayiakye, tree planting will serve as a defense for buildings during windstorms which have been affecting the people in the community.

In an interview with the media, he said “in the past, people used to plant trees around their houses in the community which provided armor for their buildings during windstorms”.

Mr. Ayiakye added “as religious doctrines and faiths elude the people, those trees serving as a hedge are now perceived as the meeting place of witches and so people have cut off all those defensive trees in their communities rather paving way for a windstorm to devastate property”.

Mr. Kofi reiterated that planting the trees will reduce cases of loss of properties in the community.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke