Watch Akua Donkor’s Covid19 Address To The Nation

Akua Donkor

True to DGN Online’s earlier publication, controversial politician, Akua Donkor, delivered her address to the nation on coronavirus, Thursday May 7, 2020.

Her address was delivered on Kofi TV’s via Facebook, and attracted quite a number of significant viewership.

But it was without comic relief, as the Ghana Freedom Party founder’s submissions on the virus left several to laugh and question whether she understood the issue she was discussing.

During the address which started around 7:00pm, Madam Donkor appeared “sick”, with one viewership telling Kofi Adomah, the interviewer to ask her (Donkor) if she had been sick for something due to the way she was sounding.

By Melvin Tarlue