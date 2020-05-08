South Africa MPs Watch Porn

South Africa’s Members of Parliament (MPs) have reportedly been shown some pornographic contents.

That was when their zoom meeting was accordingly hacked.

The Speaker of South Africa’s parliament, Thandi Modise became angry after a virtual parliamentary committee meeting she was chairing got hacked with pornographic images.

Reports say the programming committee’s session had just started on Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, when pornographic images appeared on the screen and a male voice hurled insults at the Speaker.

The Speaker became angry, reports say, adding that she revealed angrily that this was why she opposed virtual meetings.

“This is exactly what I said about Zoom!” Ms. Modise is quoted as saying by Times Live website.

News website, Eyewitness News also reported that the incident got MPs so traumatized that they described it as “sick” and “disturbing”.

Since the meeting was such an important one, parliament’s technicians created a new link where MPs then joined in.

Zoom is a leader in modern enterprise video communications or conferencing.

By Melvin Tarlue