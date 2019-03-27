Water Crisis Hits Nobisco In Tamale

Nothern School of Business, Tamale

The Northern School of Business in Tamale the Northern Regional capital has been hit with water crisis.

DGN Online has gathered that the situation has persisted for almost a month.

A visit to the school by DGN Online revealed that the students spend hours after classes in search of water outside the school.

Most of the students have to travel for about 3 Kilometers sometimes to places like Tamale Technical University campus and areas like Agric, Gumani in search of water.

Some students who spoke to DGN Online indicated that spending time in search of water after school causes a lot of stress which affects their learning ability when it is time for them to study at night.

According to them, due to the lack of water, most of their washrooms and gutters have not been washed for weeks which poses sanitation related health problems like Malaria and diarrhea.

‘We have to gather our clothes for weeks and sometimes we just pick our paints and other important ones and wash them leaving the rest of the dirty clothes’.

The students hinted that normally when it becomes critical, they get access to water from a manhole in the school which is not clean for consumption.

Some female students said they find it difficult most especially when they are in the menstruation because they are forced to take a bath once a day due to the lack of water at the school.

‘Some of us bath once a day due to lack of water because we struggle to get the water and we have to manage it to do a lot of things’, a student said.

Efforts to reach school authorities to comment on the water crisis in the school proved futile.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale