Wazumbians Visit MUSIGA

Members of the Wazumbi band, led by their leader, Francis Abban, Hagan aka Wazumbi have paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) at the MUSIGA head office in Accra, where they made a heartfelt gesture towards the welfare of aging musicians.

The group was warmly received by MUSIGA President Bessa Simons, who expressed gratitude for their commitment to supporting the music industry.

Briefing the leadership of MUSIGA, Francis Hagan said the primary aim of the group’s visit was to make a token donation to the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF) since the fund is crucial for providing financial assistance to older musicians who may be facing challenges related to healthcare and living expenses.

“We recognize the importance of this initiative and that is why we seek to contribute positively to the welfare of our predecessors in the music industry.”

He mentioned that the group’s visit to the union is also to express its appreciation for the support the union is constantly giving its members.

Mr. Hagan highlighted the vital role that aging musicians play in preserving Ghana’s rich musical heritage.

He indicated that supporting these artistes is not just a charitable act but a necessary investment in the cultural fabric of the nation.

Bessa Simons acknowledged this sentiment, reinforcing MUSIGA’s commitment to ensuring that aging musicians receive the respect and support they deserve.

He mentioned that the visit not only served as an opportunity for financial support but also strengthened the bonds within Ghana’s music community.

As MUSIGA prepares for its Golden Jubilee celebrations this year, events like this visit underscore the importance of unity and collective effort within the music industry.

The contributions from groups like the Wazumbians are vital for sustaining initiatives such as AMWeF, which plays a crucial role in safeguarding the welfare of aging musicians.

The visit by the Wazumbians exemplifies a commendable spirit of solidarity within Ghana’s music community, showcasing how collective efforts can lead to meaningful change and support for those who have dedicated their lives to enriching Ghanaian culture through music.

Present at the meeting were the 1st Vice President of MUSIGA, Rev. Dr. Thomas Yawson; General Secretary, S.K Agyemang; National Organizer, Chizzy Wailer; National Welfare Officer, Rev Gifty Ghansah; Director of Communications and Special Projects, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey and the Administrator, Vida Ofosu Kwarteng Asante.