Ghana Dance Industry Awards Set For Feb. 8

Robert Klah

This year’s Ghana Dance Industry Awards will be held at the National Theatre in Accra on February 8, according to the organizers of the event.

Ghanaian dance industry stakeholders who have helped to advance dance over the years are to be honored by the awards scheme.

Founder of the Ghana Dance Industry Awards, Robert Klah, claimed that the event is his way of helping the art form, which hasn’t had much support or attention in the creative ecosystem throughout the years.

According to Mr. Klah, “The purpose of the awards is to honour the dance icons and stakeholders who have contributed to the development of dance over the years.”

Dance legends such as Adjetey Sowah, Akosua Agyapong, Reggie Rockstone, Terry Bright Ofosu, and twenty other dance figures and organizations were honored at the inaugural edition in 2021.

It is anticipated that this year’s event will unite all the members of the dance fraternity. There will be musical performances from some selected performing acts.

The annual Ghana Dance Industry Awards is supported by the Dancers & DanceSport Association of Ghana (DDASPAG) and powered by Dancetera, your dance channel.

Tickets are available via *714*11*26#, with standard selling at Ghc 100 and VIP, GHS 200.