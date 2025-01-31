Lady Ophelia Donates To Chosen Children’s Home

Lady Ophelia

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ophelia Dedaa, known in the gospel music scene as Lady Ophelia, has donated to the Chosen Children’s Home at Darkuman in Accra.

The donation forms part of her social responsibility to support the needy in society which she does every year.

Lady Ophelia is among the gospel musicians in Ghana whose songs have made an impact on the lives of many gospel music lovers.

She decided to embark on the exercise to connect with the needy and put smiles on their faces.

The gospel musician believed that one does not need all the money in the world to make an impact on people’s lives, adding that one can give any other thing including time, love, affection, or even a smile to make someone feel loved.

The items donated include packs of soft drinks, water, biscuits, bags of Gari, a gallon of frytol oil, packs of toilet paper, bags of washing powder, and rice, among others.

Presenting the items to the home, Lady Ophelia, said the donation formed part of her annual pledge to spend time and show love to needy children.

She, therefore, encouraged people to give whatever they can to extend love to the less privileged.

The Chosen Children’s Home inmates expressed excitement and gratitude for the kind gesture.

Lady Ophelia is well known for her popular song ‘M’aseda Nnwom’ which earned her a nomination in the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Her songs are available on online music platforms: Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, among others, and via her social media: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, all @ Lady Ophelia Music.