DVLA Issues 2025 DV Plates

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has released the 2025 DV plate embedded with security features to all its operational offices across the country.

In a press release, the new plate with security features such as holograms, watermarks QR codes among others are designed to prevent counterfeiting and ensure the authenticity of the plate.

The Chief Executive Officer, Julius Neequaye Kotey, explained that the initiative is to leverage technology.

“We are excited to introduce the 2025 DV plate with significant improvement in vehicle registration and licensing in Ghana. The new plate demonstrates the authority’s commitment to leverage technology to enhance security and convenience for its customers,” he said.

The 2025 DV plate is available at all DVLA offices nationwide. DVLA is working with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest anybody who uses or engages in the trade of counterfeit or unauthorized DV plates.

By Florence Asamoah Adom