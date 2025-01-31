President Mahama Nominates Johnson Asiamah As BoG Governor

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Dr. Johnson Asiamah as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, pending the approval of the Council of State.

Dr. Asiamah had previously served as Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank under the previous Mahama administration, between 2016 and 2017.

He will be taking over from Dr. Ernest Addison who has accepted to proceed on terminal leave, leading to his retirement on March 31, 2025, as he makes way for his successor.

A statement from the Presidency indicates that Dr. Asiamah’s has extensive experience in monetary policy formulation, financial stability regulation and economic research.

It said he has a wealth of experience in the banking sector, having worked at the Bank of Ghana for over 23 years.

He has over the years demonstrated commitment to implementing sound monetary and exchange rate policy, foster a stable financial system, as well as promoting accelerated economic growth in Ghana.

When approved, his duties will include formulating economic and financial policies that ensure economic sustainability.

He will also be expected to address the depreciation of the Cedi against major international currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro and the British Pounds.

Dr. Johnson Asiamah holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Southampton, UK.

Prior to his appointment as the Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Asiamah was the Assistant Director at the Economics Department of the Bank of Ghana, where he coordinated the work of the Monetary Policy Committee and supported the work of the governors directly.

He also previously served as the Director of the Macroeconomic Management Department at the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) in Lagos, Nigeria between 2010 and 2013.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak