‘We Can Do It In Zambia’

Felix Annan



Asante Kotoko shot stopper, Felix Annan is brimming with optimism to return from the ZESCO clash unscathed.

Winning in the last Group clash this Sunday in Zambia is the only way to advance in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

And to the goalkeeper, that is the mentality the team is carrying into the clash they have termed as ‘Defining moment game’.

Last Sunday, Kotoko blew their chance of making a quarter final qualification with a win when Sudan’s Al-Hilal held them to a 1-1 drawn game at their backyard (Baba Yara).

Notwithstanding the tall order of the task, Annan has stated that if the team’s (Kotoko) mental toughness is anything to go by then, they have a foot firmly planted at the quarter final stage.

The Porcupine Warriors flew out of the country on Wednesday and in an interview with CAF online he said “We believe in our abilities and knowing only a win will take us through, we are going to Zambia with a plan to beat ZESCO and seal qualification to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.”





Annan added “We believe we have a chance and we can do it. Too bad we failed to kill it at home against Al Hilal, but the 1-1 draw was good for us and we will build on it. Anything short of total victory and we will kiss our participation in the competition goodbye.”

On the other hand, ZESCO Ghana striker, Rahim Osmanu has said on Happy FM that “…we want to beat Kotoko to bring the spirit and confidence of the supporters back to the team.”

Kotoko are third in group C, just two points adrift leaders Nkana FC.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum