GEC Corporate Golf Winners Off To Dubai

Three winners from the GEC Open organized corporate Golf tournament set to play in the finals this Sunday and Monday at the Fire and Earth Courses at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, the official venue of the World Final.

Inspired by the great Parkland Courses of Europe and North America, Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course is home to the DP World Tour Championship.

The Qualification rounds were held at Celebrity Golf Club and the Royal Golf Club in August and September 2018, respectively and Jimmie Thorne of Celebrity Golf Club, Beatrice Bempong from Achimota Golf Club and Kwadwo Poku from the Royal Golf Club picked the slots to represent Ghana at the two-day world finals.

The golf tournament saw over 200 golfers participating from over 40 companies from various industrial sectors at the Celebrity Golf Club and the Royal Golf Club.

Kwaku Asare Ofosuhene, the Vice President of the Ghana Professional Golfers Association and the Convenor of GEC Open Ghana, explained the opportunity as one that Ghana would like to use to represent itself on an International Golfing Platform.

This year’s tournament was staged in 36 countries and seek to create a networking platform for over 72 players making it one of the biggest corporate golf tournaments all around the world.

Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah shares in the vision that “GEC Open golf tournament would be the unrivalled platform for corporate entities across the globe to share best practices and nurture future growth mutually. As the mantra goes,” Swing Local, Connect Global”

The GEC OPEN tournament was supported by Bond Savings and Loans, Amodel Security, Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah, Holiday Inn, Accra Brewery Limited, Pisen, Rima TheraTouch, Voltic, Veevinos Wine Club, Fredericks Lodge, The Royal Golf Club, Celebrity Golf Club and Chase 54.

