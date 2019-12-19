We Cannot Pay Your Customers – Menzgold Lawyers Reject Instruction

Nana AAppiah Mensah aka NAM1

Lawyers for defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold say they are unable to undertake the payment of customers as instructed by the company.

On Wednesday, Menzgold announced that it was commencing payment of customers from Friday, December 27, 2019, for a 36-month period.

The company made this revelation in a statement signed by its Head of Communications, Nii Amarh Amarteifio and provided a detailed payment schedule and formula to be employed in making the disbursement.

The statement indicated that since the company’s assets remain frozen and it cannot access any of its bank accounts, “our lawyers shall agree with claimants upon invitation, as to where and how to legally receive payment.

“Claims shall be settled in full and shall be subject to an invitation from our legal team: Kwame Akuffo & Co. Unlimited,” strictly following scheduled order.

But Kwame Akuffo & Co. in a press statement said it has informed “the Client [Menzgold] that the firm does not have the capacity to carry out the said exercise.

“The firm is, therefore, unable to accept instructions in that regard,” the statement added.

The law firm has, instead, advised Menzgold to “instruct a third-party entity to carry out the instructions in respect of the above mentioned.”

–Myjoyonline