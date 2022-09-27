We Celebrate Musicians – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

The family of the late highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu has officially informed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin of his final funeral arrangements.

Addressing the delegation in Parliament, the Speaker said, “We don’t mourn musicians like Nana Ampadu; but rather, we celebrate them.”

The Speaker believes the late musician, who was the leader and founder of the African Brothers International Band, had contributed greatly to the development of Ghana’s music industry.

He eulogised the veteran singer for his story telling artistry and dancing techniques which, he believes had contributed greatly to the development of Ghana’s music industry.

On his part, Kofi Attoh, Speaker’s adviser and a former Member of Parliament for Ho West, called for the need to include the study of Nana Ampadu’s songs at the various universities, since he believes this initiative when considered would keep his legacy alive.

Nana Ampadu, who died at the age of 76, produced over eight hundred songs including Aku Sika, Kofi Nkrabea, Mentumi Ngyae Wo, Agartha, Aye Se Ye Do Wo, Obra, Drivers, Anibere Nnye, Oman Bo Adwo, and a host of others.

He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie. In 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana to be crowned the Odwontofoohene, or ‘Singer-in-Chief’.