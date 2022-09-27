Farouk Aliu Mahama Starts ‘Talk To Your MP’ Programme

Farouk Aliu Mahama

Last week, the MP for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, started a programme which affords him the opportunity to engage with residents of the electoral area. He has described the programme dubbed “Talk To Your MP” as a success because he was not only able to listen to them; he explained to them certain government issues.

Tweeting subsequently after maiden programme, he described it as a success.

According to him, the objective of the programme was to provide him with the opportunity of “having a first-hand interface, working and addressing the concerns and challenges of the people in all the components of the Yendi Constituency.

“As leaders we cannot transform Yendi without the unflinching support of the community, and all hands must be on deck. We believe that working together across local authorities and our communities can help make our environment better,” he tweeted.

On the first day of the programme, he visited seven electoral areas such as Zugu, Gbungbaliga, Adibo, Nakpachei, Ngani, Kuni and Zagbang.