‘We Didn’t Focus On Our Crisis’

Hearts beat Dwarfs 3-2 in Accra. The win is their first in five games

Interim Hearts of Oak trainer, Samuel Nii Noi, has attributed his side’s win over Ebusua Dwarfs to a collective effort, and more importantly disregarding their current predicament.

The Phobians defied their current crisis—losing all their technical team members in a week to post a 3-2 win over the ‘Cape Coasters’ in Accra.

And to the caretaker trainer, the win was as a result of a collective team effort, and has as a result charged his side to remain focused.

He said in a post-mach interview that shifting their focus from the current happenings did the team a lot of good, hence the victory.

Nii Noi told the media, “It was a collective effort from the board, management and playing body, which earned us the win but we still needed to keep focus.”

He added, “So many things have happened in our team over the past few days, but we were not focused on the happenings around the club but we were determined to secure this win which was very difficult.”

Hearts next face Liberty Professionals tomorrow and will cross swords with their perennial rivals, Kotoko in their ‘Super Clash’ this Sunday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum