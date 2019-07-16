We Don’t Take Delight In Disconnecting Customers – PDS

SThe Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana has informed its cherished customers and the general public that the company does not take delight in disconnecting customers who owe electricity bills. Ing. Delali Oklu, General Manager for PDS in the Volta Region, made this statement when addressing customers at the PDS maiden “Customer Complaints Day” held at Hotel Makavo in Aflao on 11th July, 2019.

According to Mr. Oklu, the “Customer Complaints Day” was organized because “as a customer oriented company, we want to take our services closer to the people, address unresolved issues and communicate improvements in the quality of supply plus the gains made in rendering better services to customers. As a company, we are here to serve so it is imperative that we hold these engagements frequently to know the teething concerns of customers and the public,” he added.

Addressing customers at the “Customer Complaints Day”, Ing. Oklu said, “As a company, we don’t take delight in disconnecting our customers but we do so to prevent the debts of customers from piling up which will be difficult for some customers to pay.”

He added that PDS as a company does not disconnect customers on current bill but arrears owed the company by the customer during the previous month.

Ing. Oklu urged customers to pay their bills promptly to enable PDS serve them better. He urged the general public to pay their bills within 14 days after receiving their bills as directed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC). He advised the public to use electricity judiciously to help reduce their monthly consumption.

He urged the general public to eschew the habit of illegal connection as it is a criminal offense and punishable by law. He also urged the public to desist from entering into PDS networks unlawfully and contact the nearest PDS office for prompt resolution of outages.

He assured the general public that the company would invest heavily in metering technology to curb the growing concerns of meters in the country.

Ing. Jones Makumator, the Regional Engineer for PDS in the Volta Region, advised the general public to use raincoats instead of umbrella during rainstorms.

Mr. Makumator urged the general public to be mindful of PDS cables when lifting canopies during social events like weddings and funerals to prevent electrocution as a result of the canopy touching the cables.