Robbers Strike On Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway

A 52-seater Daewoo commercial bus with registration number GM-1755-16 was allegedly attacked by armed robbers on the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway.

The bus with the inscription ‘Immaculate Tours’ on both sides was travelling to Accra from Damang in the Prestea Hun-Valley Municipality.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that on July 9, 2019, at about 12:30am, the Daewoo commercial bus, which was driven by Frederick Mensah, was attacked between Nsuaem and Kyekyewere on the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway.

The robbers who were three in number had earlier attempted to rob a Man Diesel haulage truck with registration number GT-8901-17 carting manganese from Nsuta to Takoradi.

The truck driver, Patrick Adu Gyamfi, sped off when the robbers ordered him to stop and this made them open fire on his truck and the windscreen got broken.

For fear of endangering the lives of the passengers on board the Daewoo commercial bus, the driver who was behind the haulage truck was forced to stop when the robbers instructed him.

The armed men then asked the driver and the passengers to disembark from the bus and lay on the road and they robbed them of their monies and other valuables items.

When the Nsuaem District Police Command received the information and rushed to the scene, the robbers had ended their operation and there was no trace of them.

A source from the police confirmed the incident to the GNA and said investigation was ongoing to nab the culprits.

GNA