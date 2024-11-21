We Expect Accurate Reportage From Media- Justin Kodua Hints

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has emphasized the importance of accurate reportage from the media ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a police briefing with representatives of all political parties, Kodua stressed the need for responsible journalism to prevent misinformation and potential chaos.

Commitment to Peaceful Elections

Justin Kodua assured that the NPP will respect the rule of law and follow due process during the elections.

“We will not conduct any action or omission that will mar the beauty of our democracy,” he stated.

Media Responsibility

He further cautioned the media to provide accurate information, emphasizing the critical nature of the elections.

“False information can lead to chaos, and by the time corrections are made, damage may have been done,” Kodua warned.

Intelligence on Planned Chaos

Justin Kodua revealed that the NPP has received intelligence on plans to cause chaos on election day.

“We want assurance from security agencies that no one will be above the law, regardless of political affiliation,” he urged.

Motorbike Usage

Justin Kodua also sought clarification on the use of motorbikes at polling centers, citing past incidents of chaos caused by motorbikes.

Call to Action

However, Justin Kodua concluded by urging all stakeholders to prioritize peaceful elections, ensuring Ghana emerges victorious, not just a single political party.

Background:

The 2024 general elections are scheduled for December 7th, with tensions rising among political parties.

The NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have traded allegations of election rigging and violence.

The police briefing aimed to address concerns and outline security measures for the elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe