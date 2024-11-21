4 Ghanaian Soldiers Injured In Lebanon

In a heartbreaking development, four Ghanaian peacekeepers were injured in a rocket attack on their base in Lebanon, highlighting the escalating violence in the region.

The attack, which occurred in the east of the village of Ramyah, was likely carried out by non-state actors within Lebanon, according to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Conflict

The incident is part of a broader conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) attributed the rocket fire to Hezbollah, although the group has not commented on the incident.

This attack is the second incident in less than a week, following a 155mm live artillery shell hitting the same base on November 15.

UNIFIL’s Response

UNIFIL, who confirmed the incident has launched investigations into the incidents and emphasized that “the pattern of regular attacks – direct or indirect – against peacekeepers must end immediately”.

The organization stressed that any attack on peacekeepers is a flagrant violation of international laws and resolution 1701.

International Reactions

Meanwhile, the international community has expressed concern over the escalating violence.

However, some have criticized the UN for not explicitly blaming Hezbollah for the attack.

The Israeli government has long accused the UN of having a bias against the Jewish state.

Humanitarian Impact

The conflict has significant humanitarian implications, with reports of humanitarian aid trucks being looted in Gaza.

The UN has refused to assign blame for the looting, citing the complexity of the situation.

Ghana’s Role in Peacekeeping

Ghana has been an active participant in UN peacekeeping missions, with troops deployed in various regions, including Lebanon.

The country’s commitment to peacekeeping reflects its dedication to global security and stability.

BY Daniel Bampoe