We Failed And I Take Responsibility – Andre Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, has admitted the team failed woefully at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and is taking full responsibility for the team’s exit to Tunisia at the Round of 16 stages.

Ghana lost 5-4 in penalty shootouts to the North Africans after the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Ayew, who was named captain ahead of the tournament, believes the team has disappointment Ghanaians and has now put his head on the chopping board.

“I am very sad and disappointed that we could not get to the next stage but we need to take heart and be stronger. The entire team gave everything but it did not go our way.

“As a Ghanaian and as a leader no player is to be held responsible for this; I take all the responsibility and we are going to work hard and come back stronger.

“If we have been kicked out at this stage it means we had a bad tournament and since we couldn’t achieve the mission we came here for, I will say we failed,”

The exit from the competition in Egypt is the worst performance of the Black Stars at an AFCON since 2006 when they failed to progress from the group stages, with the country’s AFCON title drought now set to exceed 40 years.

–Citinewsroom.com