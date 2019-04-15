We Made A Global Standard Film With Small Budget- Ama K

Ama K Abebrese K

Actress Ama K Abebrese has expressed enthusiasm about how her latest film, ‘The Burial of Kojo’, has been chalking international successes.

She told NEWS-ONE that she is most happy because “our film did not have the biggest budget but we made a quality film of an international standard that is getting rave reviews internationally.”

Since its release on December 1, 2018, ‘The Burial of Kojo’ has gone on to become one of the films that is projecting Ghana internationally.

The film was an official selection of the 2019 Pan African Film Festival and the 2018 Urbanworld Film Festival Best Narrative Feature winner. It was also selected for Luxor Film Festival in Egypt, where it won Grand Nile Prize for Best Long Narrative (the Golden Mask of Tutankhamen).

It was later released on Netflix to join the list of international films on that platform. A few weeks ago, it was listed among the ‘Best Films of 2019 so far’ by the New Yorker Magazine.

That also came on the heels of its rave reviews on major international platforms like the Hollywoodreporter.com, Newyorker.com, Latimes.com, nytimes.com, among others.

Ama K described the film as an encouragement for Ghanaian filmmakers.

“I’m happy about this for so many reasons. We had an amazing cast and crew. Our film did not have the biggest budget but we made a quality film of an International standard that is getting rave reviews internationally. It is encouraging for us in the film industry to continue to produce other more quality films like this that can put Ghanaian films on the international stage,” she added, as she reiterated a call on Ghanaian filmmakers to focus on making quality despite their meagre budgets.

She earlier told the paper that they partly raised $78,000 online to complete the film.

By Francis Addo