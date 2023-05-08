We Must Run NDC As Serious Party – Duffuor

Kwabena Duffuor

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has stated that the time has come for the NDC to be run like a serious party by investing in bonds and shares, as well as insurance policies, to make funds available for the party’s management on a daily basis.

According to him, no political party can function effectively with a monthly dues collection of one Ghana Cedi.

Addressing the party’s delegates at Adansi-Akrofuom as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, Dr. Duffuor said every political party needs money to function properly, and this requires people with foresight and expertise to do this.

If elected, he promised to develop the NDC party into something like to South Africa’s ANC party, which owns a large stake in MTN and other companies.

He stated that the ANC party relies heavily on businesspeople to support its political activities, and that this is the level he envisions for the NDC if elected leader.

Dr. Duffuor stated that it is also his ambition to revive the NDC hero’s fund, which was established by the party during its tenure in government between 2009 and 2012 but collapsed following the 2012 general election.

“In my tour, I’ve noticed that during our party activities, some of our members sustain injuries from accidents and other violent attacks that continue to expose them to life-threatening injuries.

“We need a special fund to take care of them, which is why I’m talking about the party’s hero’s fund,” he intimated.

He advised aspirants hoping to lead the party into the 2024 election and their supporters to avoid insult politics, saying, “We must all work together after this flagbearership battle to defeat the destructive NPP regime, but if we fight throughout this contest, we will not be able to achieve our aims of gaining political power in 2024.”

The constituency executives promised to hold a free and fair election on Saturday, May 13, 2023, for all candidates hoping to lead the party into the election in 2024.

By Ernest Kofi Adu