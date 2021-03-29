We Need Peace In Dixcove – Ahanta Chiefs

The Ahanta Traditional Council has appealed to the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, to play a more active role in bringing about peace to the traditional area.

The Ahanta chiefs believe the newly sworn-in minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, has the potential to help resolve the lingering chieftaincy and land disputes in the Lower and Upper Dixcove areas.

The council made the appeal when some of its members paid a courtesy call on Mr. Kum at his office in Accra on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment as minister.

As the first MP of the traditional area to be appointed Minister of State under the Fourth Republic, the chiefs led by Nana Etsin Kofi II, the Divisional Chief of Ahanta Aboadi, said the conflict in Dixcove was hampering development of the Ahanta West District.

They want the minister to use his new office to resolve the conflict; and said that this was the desire of the traditional council led by the Paramount Chief, Otumfuo Badu Bonso, to see the dispute settled permanently.

“Awful bumpy road network full of potholes is what heralds Ahantaman. Our people can’t stand. We know the government is willing to bring development to the area, but peace first. We are very perturbed by the occurrences at Dixcove lately,” Nana Bozza IX, Mawerehene of Ahanta, also said.

He said “it became an embarrassment for the people of Ahanta when President Akufo-Addo visited Western Region last year to commission projects. Instead of commissioning a project, he had to visit the Omanhene at a hospital because of a conflict,” and said to the minister, “You are our son and a royal. We are prepared to rally behind you to help us resolve the chieftaincy and land disputes in Dixcove. We know you can do it.”

The Chieftaincy Minister, in a response, thanked Nananom for the confidence reposed in him, and said he would count on their cooperation to help resolve the issues for peace to prevail.

He appealed to the Otumfuo Bonso to lead the charge to resolve the differences between the two paramount chiefs of Lower and Upper Dixcove areas, Nana Akwasi Agyemang and Obrempong Hima Dekyi.

“We need peace in Ahantaman and this is dependent on Nananom. So please put your house in order. It will appear as if the portfolio that the President has given to your son has not been appreciated if we continue to fight among ourselves,” the minister indicated.

Mr. Kum said the ministry had also designed programmes to run orientation and training courses for Nananom on land administration and judicial procedures.

Among the traditional council delegation were Nana Kofi Nyankum IV, Divisional Chief of Pretsea and Adumhene; Nana Kofi Armoo III, Divisional Chief of Egyambra and Senior Gyasehene; and Nana Egodzi Essoun III, Dwatoahene of Ahanta Traditional Area.

By Ernest Kofi Adu