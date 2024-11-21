We Will Beat You If You Misbehave On Election Day – Army Chief Warn Troublemakers

The Ghana Army have served notice to deal with any individual who will attempt to misbehave on election day.

Commander of the Jungle Warfare School in Achiase near Oda, Lt Col Jacob Codjoe addressing a forum in Oda issued a stern warning to anyone planning to disrupt the peace on election day, saying that such would be dealt with.

According to the Army chief, the Ghana Army are ready to take matters into their own hands if any person is recruited to cause mayhem in the election.

The officer stated, “I am telling you here that I will only come to the Akyemansa enclave on December 7 when the police tell me they can not maintain order. And when I come, I will not come empty-handed. I will beat the hell out of you.”

He continued, “I always want people to try me. So, those of you seated here, any of you can try me on that day or try any of my men.” This bold declaration serve notice to troublemakers on election day.

He also included instructions to voters, advising them to cast their ballots and return home without delay.

“When you go to the polling station, just cast your vote and go home. Go and sleep. When it’s 5 p.m., come back, and they will tell you where to stand. They will count the votes for you. If you win, clap and go home, ” he warned.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and warning potential troublemakers, “You will not have any problem with me and my people if you behave. We are not going to sit down for just two or three people to distort the peace that Ghana is enjoying.”

The soldier’s motivation for this warning stems from his desire to protect Ghana’s peace and stability.

“We have a duty as religious individuals, as security personnel, as family members, and as individuals to protect the good things we have as a country.”

He reiterated the importance of peace, stating, “The only good thing we have as a country now is peace. If we distort it, nothing can go on.”

The soldier’s words took a darker turn when he mentioned his willingness to resort to violence in the face of chaos.

The Army Commander’s message raised concerns about potential election-day violence and the role of security personnel in maintaining order.

However, as Ghana prepares for its December 7 elections, citizens and international observers remain vigilant, hoping for a peaceful transfer of power.

Background:

The upcoming December 7 elections are crucial for the country’s democratic stability.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are the main contenders.

However, tensions have risen in recent weeks, with allegations of election rigging and violence.

-BY Daniel Bampoe