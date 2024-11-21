GRA Foils Massive Arms Smuggling Attempt At Tema Port

In a daring operation, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted a massive shipment of firearms and ammunition at the Tema Port.

Background

Ghana has witnessed a surge in armed robberies and violent crimes in recent years, prompting concerns about the proliferation of illicit firearms.

The GRA’s latest seizure underscores the authority’s commitment to stemming the tide of arms smuggling.

The Seizure

On Monday, November 4, customs officers at the Golden Jubilee Terminal discovered: 53 pistols (side arms), 65 pieces of live ammunition, 74 magazines and A PC hoster concealed in three suitcases within a 40-foot container declared to contain vehicles and personal effects.

The goods imported from the United States, bore the number MEDU4496951.

Investigation And Arrests

The Customs examination team notified the GRA’s Intelligence and Investigations Unit and the Preventive Unit, leading to the arrest and interrogation of the agent and consignee’s representative.

The suspects were transferred to the Marine and Railway Police Station, Tema, for further investigations.

GRA Commissioner Speaks

Brigadier Zibrim Ayorrogo, Commissioner of Customs, praised his team’s vigilance and emphasized the GRA’s resolve to combat arms smuggling.

“This seizure demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting Ghana’s security and stability,” Ayorrogo stated.