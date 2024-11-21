Nana Akomea Slams Alan; Says He’s Ungrateful

Nana Akomea

In a stunning rebuke, Nana Akomea, Vice Chairman of the Bawumia Campaign Team, has condemned Alan Kyerematen’s criticism of former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Kyerematen, the 2024 flagbearer of the Movement for Change, had blasted Kufuor for backing Bawumia, claiming it exposed the former president to unnecessary criticism.

A History of Ties

It’s worth noting that Kyerematen served under former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Ghana’s Ambassador to the US and Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development, and Presidential Special Initiatives.

However, his recent departure from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has seemingly strained their relationship.

Akomea’s Rebuttal

Nana Akomea questioned Kyerematen’s expectations, asking if he thought Kufuor would endorse him despite leaving the NPP.

“Who did Alan Kyerematen expect Kufuor to support? He, Alan? He’s not a member of NPP,” Akomea said in an interview on Channel One TV.

Nana Akomea emphasized Kufuor’s right to endorse Bawumia, highlighting the former president’s commitment to the NPP.

Call for Constructive Engagement

Nana Akomea urged political leaders to focus on issues impacting Ghanaians, rather than internal disputes.

He advocated for respectful dialogue, acknowledging endorsements as a natural part of democratic processes.

-BY Daniel Bampoe