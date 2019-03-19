We Will Come Back Stronger …Kotoko Coach Promises

FLASHBACK: Akonnor commending Emmanuel Gyamfi with a holy kiss and other players for a good job done

Asante Kotoko head coach, Charles Akonnor, has praised his charges despite bowing out from the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Kotoko failed to progress to the quarter final stage after losing 1-2 to ZESCO United in Zambia on Sunday.

And the coach has admitted his side’s demonstration of a below par performance in their last group encounter.

The Porcupine Warriors’ woes started after failing to bag all points at Baba Yara ten days ago. That made the ZESCO clash a must win, which the coach narrated put them under intense pressure.

Coach Akonnor also expressed worry over the rate at which the team conceded in the campaign, and has promised to smoothen the edges particularly in the rear department.

He said after the game: “It’s a match that we wanted to win so badly because of the situation. if you look at the situation we found ourselves in, ZESCO had nothing to lose, without any pressure and we wanted to get into the quarter finals and it meant so much for us but we didn’t play very well as we’ve been doing.”



Akonnor added “The goals we conceded since we started this campaign have been a major problem and it has affected us. “Honestly we’ve lost bitterly but I must say, I’m proud of the boys from the time we started this; it’s been a difficult journey.



“Today is the end of the journey and hopefully we’ll learn from this campaign and comeback stronger.”



Sudan’s Al Hilal finished first in Group C and were joined by Zambia’s side Nkana FC.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum