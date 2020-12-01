We Will Work Harder… Kotoko Coach Promises

Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko trainer Maxwell Konadu has expressed gross satisfaction after guiding his side to a 1-1 draw against Nouadhibou in Mauritania.

The Porcupine Warriors fetched the opener in the early minutes of the CAF Champions League through Osman Ibrahim.

The home side pressured thereafter for the equalizer but Kotoko were resolute in defense until after the break when they levelled from the spot.

Notwithstanding the stalemate results, Konadu was confident of advancing to the next stage.

“A draw is not bad, but I think that if the officiating was a bit better today we should have won the game,” he said after the game.

He added, “However, a Champions League 1-1 away draw is better than a goalless stalemate. We have taken the 1-1 result in good faith; we will go home and work harder to ensure we beat them by at least 1 or 2 unanswered goals so we can progress to the next stage.”

Kotoko need a win or goalless results in the return leg fixture in Ghana to progress.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum