We’ll Challenge Brazil…Dede Charges As Ghana Battles Brazil

Dede Ayew

Ghana captain Andre (Dede) Ayew says it will be out of place to compare the Black Stars and the Seleção in today’s pre World Cup friendly. Kick off is 6:30pm.

But he believes challenging them at the Le Havre, France, regardless of their (Brazil) high grade charges is in order.

To the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, the Black Stars remain focused; spirits are high in camp to prove a point.

He said ahead of today’s game “…camp is nice, there is a lot of joy, laughter, determination, as l said, it’s a big one. It is a really good test for us. We are playing against the best, showing what we can do on and off the pitch. We are focused and ready for the battle.”

The former West Ham and Marseille man added, ” …we are playing against the best and we want to acknowledge that they have players in the top clubs, week in, week out, winning trophies and all that.

“We are not going to compare ourselves to them, that will be making a big mistake on our part, but we are going to challenge them.”

Freshers like Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey among others in Ghana’s squad have raided the stakes taking into account the caliber of players like Neymar in the camp of the South Americans.

The last time Ghana clashed with Brazil at the senior level was in 2006 when the Black Stars surrendered 0-3 to their Brazilian counterparts at the 2006 World Cup in Germany after playing all the good football.

On Tuesday, Ghana will face their Nicaraguan counterparts in a similar exercise in Spain.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum